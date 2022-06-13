Convent and site of 'religious emancipation' given special protection

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney community builiding at All Hallows Convent, Ditchingham. Photo courtesy of Emmaus. - Credit: Archant

A former convent and home for unmarried mothers in south Norfolk has been given special protection for its historical significance.

Several buildings that make up the former All Hallows Convent in Ditchingham have been given grade II status by Historic England.

While much of the site was used by nuns up until 2018 it has been more recently used for religious retreats and by a homelessness charity.

The main convent building at All Hallows convent in Ditchingham. PICTURE: Farrows - Credit: Archant

Three parts of the complex have been given listed status.

The first is a covenant called the Community House built for the Sisters of Mercy in 1876, the second a House of Mercy built in 1859 and lastly an entrance arch, walled garden and glasshouse.

The House of Mercy - now called St Michael's House - was used to care for and rehabilitate women.

The patients may have been prostitutes, unmarried mothers or victims of abuse.

Historic England said it is a "significant and early example of a purpose-built House of Mercy".

The chapel at All Hallows convent in Ditchingham. PICTURE: Farrows - Credit: Archant

It added it would have been unusual to have a home for women cared for by a convent of Anglican nuns.

Most recently it has been used by With Community as a retreat for young Christians as a place to receive "spiritual nourishment".

Historic England described the Community House as having a "high degree of architectural quality" with much of the original fixtures surviving.

The heritage body described the buildings as "bearing testimony to religious and female emancipation in the 19th century".

The grounds of All Hallows convent in Ditchingham. PICTURE: Farrows - Credit: Archant

The authority added it illustrates and preserves the original function "providing important evidence of how the convent was run".

The community house - which is now known as Abbe Pierre House and Holy Cross House - is used by Emmaus, an organisation which supports people to work their way out of homelessness.

Emmaus and With Community were both contacted about the listing.

The Anglican Community of All Hallows was based at the convent until 2018, when they decided to become a "dispersed order".

With Community was selected to take on parts of the site with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, saying the proposals were some of the most exciting he had seen since becoming Archbishop.

For over 160 years, the Community of All Hallows supported vulnerable young people and for many years ran its own school, alongside the Sisters' life of worship, prayer and service.

The Story of All Hallows Convent

The first building at All Hallows Convent was a House of Mercy – an institution to support young women.

It was built in 1859 to the designs of Henry Woodyer - a famous architect.

Woodyer was also commissioned to design a chapel, gatehouse, Gothic entrance arch, walled garden and glasshouse.

An orphanage and school for parentless girls of the middle classes were built in 1862, also by Woodyer.

A separate convent, known as Community House, was built for the Sisters of Mercy in 1876. The architect behind the design is unknown.

The Sisters provided work for women who would have otherwise gone to prison or the workhouse, establishing a laundry facility for a large area in the Waveney Valley and an embroidery school.

Women came in from the surrounding villages to be taught ecclesiastical embroidery which was sold throughout the country and even as far as Canada.

In 1965 All Hallows became a community home for young people until government funding was withdrawn in 1980.

In 2018 the remaining seven sisters left to become a 'dispersed community' which meant they no longer lived together.