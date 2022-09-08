Controversial plans for 141 market town homes approved

A controversial housing development and new school sports hall in Reepham have been approved, despite concerns from neighbours.

Plans to construct 141 homes on land west of Broomhill Lane were given the green light after councillors spent over two-and-a-half hours discussing the application.

The proposals - which have seen opposition from the town council and local residents - were submitted by Lovell Homes and also include plans to extend the local cemetery.

In addition, the company has agreed to provide £1.5m to fund separate plans, submitted by Reepham High School, for a new sports hall.

The development would increase the number of homes in the town by 12pc over the 1,169 homes given in the 2011 census.

Of the new homes, 39 - 28pc - will be classed as affordable. Reepham cemetery would expand by just under an acre.

Half a dozen residents spoke at the meeting, raising concerns about the scheme.

Ronald Smith, a retired architect for Norwich City Council, argued the plans failed to meet council policy on affordable homes meaning the officer’s recommendation could be “unlawful”.

Mr Smith acknowledged the site has been allocated for development but for a smaller number of homes and said the developer failed to carry out effective engagement with the community, which goes against national planning policy.

Julie Fielder said the plans will add pressure on already stretched GPs, no jobs are being created for people moving in and there is no space in local nurseries for more children.

She called for the plans to be scaled back and more sympathetic to the town, with more tree planting and a second entrance onto the site.

Ian Hill, speaking on behalf of the developer, said the proposals come from extensive consultation and include highway improvements that will benefit the wider community and a school sports hall open to the public.

Reepham High School's headteacher Tim Gibbs said the school was disadvantaged without the new sports hall calling for the council to support the plan.

Conservative councillor John Fisher supported the application, he said: “Yes the number of units has been increased but you look on balance at the community benefits, the benefits to the school and the affordable housing, the proposals and the design, from my point of view it tips the balance.”



