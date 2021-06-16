More details on 350-home proposal revealed

Published: 8:56 AM June 16, 2021

More details on a 350-home development off Norwich Road in Attleborough have been revealed - Credit: Clarion Housing Group

The public is being invited to have its say on a 350-home development in Attleborough after further details were revealed.

Clarion Housing Group and its development team, Latimer, are looking to build 349 properties on land north of Norwich Road.

More details on a 350-home development off Norwich Road in Attleborough have been revealed - Credit: Clarion Housing Group

The site - currently used for grazing cattle - was granted outline permission for up to 350 homes back in 2016, before being revised to a more specific 327 in 2019.

And now the developer has unveiled new plans to add 22 more houses, prompting a fresh application which pledges to up the proportion of affordable housing from 20pc to 35pc.

It means 122 dwellings will be affordable, 73 of which will be available to buy under shared ownership and the other 49 for rent.

You may also want to watch:

Latimer has also signalled its intention to change the mix of accommodation types in the second of two planned development phases.

The 350-home development off Norwich Road in Attleborough would be completed in two phases - Credit: Clarion Housing Group

The overall project is scheduled to take around four-and-a-half years to complete once construction gets under way, with 'Phase B' beginning towards the end of 'Phase A'.

Richard Cook, group director of development at Clarion said: "We’re excited to be working with the Attleborough community to develop plans for what we hope will become a vibrant, sustainable and thriving new neighbourhood.

"We want to create an inclusive and sustainable community with a good mix of homes of different sizes and buying options, which includes 73 homes to buy using the shared ownership model.

"We will also be looking to reduce the environmental impact of the new homes with sustainable travel plans, high standards of energy efficiency, tree planting and the creation of new green spaces."

Attleborough residents have just a few days left to have their say on the scheme, which Latimer says is being designed to "reflect the local character and neighbourhood".

Funding has meanwhile been set aside to address the demand created by new homes, including to expand existing Attleborough schools and extend the town's library.

The consultation, open until Friday, June 18, is asking local people to review the plans and provide feedback online.

To find out more about the project and respond, visit clarionconsults.co.uk/clarionattleborough.