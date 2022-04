A 17th century house is among more than a dozen north Norfolk properties which could be given protected status under a council review.

Stody Hall, near Melton Constable, dates back as far as the 1600s but has been extensively remodelled in the Georgian style with later additions.

The property is one of 17 across north Norfolk which have been put forward for being 'locally listed', under a review of conservation areas.

This is different to national listed status granted by Historic England, but means the buildings' heritage must still be taken into account when planning applications are considered.

In total, five north Norfolk villages have undergone 'conservation area appraisals' – a process which involves assessing their historic buildings and identifying ways to preserve them.

In some villages, existing conservation areas have been extended to incorporate more buildings to be locally listed.

Details of the proposals were heard at a North Norfolk District Council meeting on Monday, but councillors have deferred making a final decision until they have considered the listings in more detail.

One councillor, Pauline Grove-Jones, argued there had not been enough time to read the 700-page document.

“I haven’t had the time to read the whole document so I feel uneasy about recommending it to go forward as it stands," she said.

“I’m sure it is perfectly ok. But personally, I haven’t had the time to go through it.”

It was agreed to defer the item until the next meeting.

The appraisal documents aim to provide guidelines for the public, developers and planners to prevent the erosion of character and achieve enhancement.









Which villages are in the plans?

Brinton

Under the proposal, the neighbouring villages of Brinton and Thornage are to have their own conservation areas - rather than be part of a joint one, as they are now.

Although there are historical links between the two, the report said their buildings have different characters and separating the conservation areas allows for better understanding and management of both.

Three structures within the Brinton area are proposed for local listing:

Brinton Hall walled garden

Brinton Hall and churchyard estate fence

Home Farm Barn

Edgefield





The Edgefield village sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

The conservation area would be extended to the north and south-west to include buildings like the Grade II* church of St Peter and St Paul as well as listed 18th century farmhouses.

Modern buildings on the west side of Norwich Road north of the Green and on the east-west stretch of Pecks Lane are to be excluded.

Nine structures within the Edgefield area are proposed for local listing:

5 and 6 Holt Road

7 and 8 Holt Road

The Lodge

The Old Smithy

The Old Post Office

The former Baptist Chapel

Manor Farm House

Hunworth

The main change is the removal of Hunworth Mill from the Hunworth Conservation Area and its inclusion instead within the Glaven Valley Conservation Area, where it has particular significance as one of the few remaining mill buildings on the river.

No buildings are proposed for local listing in Hunworth.

Sharrington

Changes proposed for Sharrington are relatively minor and include making the conservation area boundary go around gardens rather than cut through properties.

Six structures within the Sharrington conservation area are proposed for local listing:

The Chequers

16-17 The Street

18-19 The Street

Chapel House (former Wesleyan Chapel)

Stody

Stody currently sits within the Glaven Valley conservation area but does not have a designation on its own, which the report described as an “anomaly”.

Initially, the conservation area was to have have covered the area around the church, buildings along Brinton Road and historic farm buildings to the northwest. Following consultation, it was expanded to incorporate Hunworth Road.

One structure within the Stody area is proposed for local listing:

Stody Hall

Thornage

Two structures within the Thornage conservation area are proposed for local listing: