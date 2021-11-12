Concerns more homes in village could pose 'unacceptable' flooding risk

Picture showing flooding in a garden in the Gayton area in January 2021. - Credit: Debra Thrower

Concerns have been raised that more homes in a Norfolk village will increase flooding issues during winter.

An outline planning application has been lodged with West Norfolk council (WNC) to build up to 33 homes on a former industrial site on Litcham Road in Gayton, near King's Lynn.

The application also includes work on existing access, roads, driveways, parking areas, open space and associated infrastructure.

An outline application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council to build up to 33 homes in Gayton.

Michael de Whalley, west Norfolk councillor for the area, expressed concerns raised by locals over the rate at which the village is growing, the traffic on the B1145 and pedestrian access from the site.

He also raised worries about flooding in the area, with Anglian Water (AW) saying the increased sewerage from the new homes would pose an "unacceptable risk of flooding".

Mr Whalley said: "This last winter there were significant issues with flooding.

"Anglian Water has struggled to provide an effective service for a number of winters now and has relied upon water tankers to alleviate stress on the pumping station.

"At the beginning of 2021, the pumping station broke down under the strain.

"For this application, Anglian Water have already given their stock reply of 'available capacity'.This clearly does not add up."

An AW spokesperson said the body was aware of the application for a new housing development at Litcham Road, but was not a statutory consultee as part of the planning process.

The spokesperson said: "We performed an assessment earlier this month to understand the impact waste water from the new homes would have on the sewer network.

Michael de Whalley.

"The assessment found the additional sewerage would pose an unacceptable risk of flooding in the local area.

"Therefore, we recommended a condition be added to the planning application to ensure we can suitably plan for this."

AW's report on WNC's planning website said the foul drainage from the development is in the catchment of Grimston Water Recycling Centre, which will have "available capacity for these flows", but that development may lead to an "unacceptable risk of flooding downstream".

It asked for a condition requiring an on-site drainage strategy if permission is granted.

The applicant's agent has been contacted for comment.