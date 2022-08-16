Probe launched after piling work makes homes shake

Alison Smith points out some of the damage to her property on Avenue Road in Hunstanton, which she has noticed since piling work was carried out for a development of new homes on nearby Southend Road - Credit: Chris Bishop

An investigation is under way after people living near a seafront development claimed piling work made their homes shake, leaving them fearing that their properties could have been damaged.

West Norfolk council is building 32 new apartments on part of a car park off Southend Road, in Hunstanton, in partnership with developer Lovell.

It confirmed it had received a number of complaints about the impact on neighbouring properties of work which was carried out last week and officials were offering to visit affected homes to obtain more details, while Lovell said it had now completed the piling.

Businesswoman Alison Smith, who lives on nearby Avenue Road, says she has found cracks at the foot of her front gate, in the timber roof of her porch and along its frame, as well as inside the property she bought with her husband Martin to do up as a retirement home five years ago.

"At 71 I was looking to have a great retirement," she said. "Now I'm looking at my options to see if we even want to stay in Hunstanton."

One woman living on Southend Road said: "During the power driving, cutlery and china were vibrating and moving on table and worktops, even at the back of the house.

"My neighbour returned after a week away and found ornaments and items shaken off surfaces even in the bathroom at the back of the house and plaster off the walls and rubble on the floor from around windows and the main door."

Verity Jowett, who lives on Park Road said she heard noises coming from a clock on the mantlepiece in her front room while the work was going on.

"I came in and thought what's wrong with the clock," she said. "Everything was jumping up and down.

"What's more of a concern is you don't know what damage it might have done, say in a year's time something horrendous happens to your house, who knows."

Neighbour Winston Williams said: "Last Wednesday, the noise was particularly bad and in my view the vibration was unacceptable."

West Norfolk council said it had received six complaints about the piling work.

"We are contacting all the complainants offering to visit them to find out the full details of their concerns," a spokesman added.

"We are also writing to other nearby residents to establish if there are any other issues that have not yet come to light.

"The main part of the piling work is complete and further works will be far less invasive. We are setting a stakeholder group, which will hold regular meetings, so that we can keep local residents fully informed of upcoming works as the project proceeds.”

Lovell said the piling work had now been completed, adding: "We pride ourselves on being a considerate constructor and will continue to liaise with neighbouring residents and investigate any concerns throughout the duration of this development alongside the council."