Trench could be dug through more than a mile of countryside

An electricity cable is set to run from a 130-acre solar farm has been proposed for Colton, east of Norwich, through Broadland - Credit: Google maps

A trench could be dug through more than a mile of the Norfolk countryside to allow cabling to connect a massive new solar farm to the National Grid.

The 1.3 mile cable is to link the proposed power plant, near Colton, to the west of Norwich, to a substation on the edge of the Food Enterprise Park (FEP).

Planning permission for the project is being sought from Broadland District Council (BDC), with officers recommending the scheme be approved by councillors at a meeting on Wednesday.

The trench would be around a 1m deep and would be filled in once the cable is laid.

It would run through farmland but would also pass below the Norwich Road, to the west of Honingham Thorpe Farm.

A council report said the scheme could bring traffic disruption during the construction phase but that this would be only a "relatively short period".

It added: "When taken as a whole, it will make a positive contribution towards achieving green energy targets, tackling the challenges of climate change, lessening dependency on fossil fuels and benefit from energy security.

"It will help to meet the energy needs of the FEP as it develops out and in turn, support the economic growth and opportunities arising from that site."

The 30Mw solar farm itself - which would cover 130 acres, around the same size as 65 football pitches - lies in South Norfolk Council's area, and its councillors are considering whether to give approval to the scheme.

They are also likely to be asked to give permission for further cabling projects in their area which are linked to the project.

If the plans get the go-ahead, the farm would help power businesses at the FEP, including a £25m 'vertical farm' - an indoor growing space with trays from floor to ceiling growing salad and herbs for supermarkets.

The solar farm would generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 12,498 homes, offsetting more than 9,033 tonnes of CO2 every year.

If approved, the scheme will be operational for 40 years and at the end of this period, the land will be returned to its current use and works decommissioned and removed.