Broads homes plan branded 'absolute insanity' gets approval

plans for 30 Coltishall homes have been approved despite neighbour's concerns

Plans to build 30 new homes in a village on the Broads have been approved by councillors, despite a massive backlash from locals.

The proposals for the development in Coltishall saw more than 60 households raise objections, including one which branded the scheme "absolute insanity".

Ahead of a planning meeting on Wednesday, however, Broadland District Council (BDC) recommended the scheme should get approval, arguing the benefits outweighed the harms.

The homes would go up on the green field east of Rectory Road. The Bure Valley Railway can be seen running through the tree cover on the north of the field.

Objectors at Wednesday's meeting raised fears over damage to the ecology of the site, on land east of Rectory Road, just south of the Bure Valley Railway line.

They also expressed concerns about the additional traffic the homes would bring to the area, and the fact that while most of the site is in the current 'local plan' - indicating land earmarked for development - around a third of it was not.

One resident said: “It’s a development where resident conflict will be an issue."

He said there would be problems caused by "narrow driveways, on-street parking, badly sited bin collection and a tiny recreation area" which was "virtually a verge next to houses".

“It should not go ahead in its current form.”

James Matthews, from Coltishall Parish Council, said there was no community support for the project.

Mr Matthews insisted it was not because locals were "NIMBYs" but due to valid concerns over the development's impacts on the road network and the density of the plans.

Jason Parker, an agent speaking on behalf of the developer, dismissed these concerns, saying the company had worked hard to bring forward the best scheme possible.

Mr Parker said the project provided affordable homes and highways improvements - such as new traffic crossings - and stressed there was capacity available at schools and medical facilities.

John Ward, Conservative councillor for Sprowston.

Coltishall Primary School said in an October 2020 objection that it was “concerned for the safety of children travelling to and from school”, due to the additional car movements that would follow the development.

Some 10 of the 30 homes are planned to be affordable.

Conservative councillor John Ward said while they had heard objections from current residents they had to consider the 30 people who would move to the site who would support it.

The committee approved the plans.