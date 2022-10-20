Norfolk MP's bill calls for people to get some gas and electricity for free

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis (inset) has tabled a bill to get free energy provided to households - Credit: UK Parliament / PA

A Norfolk MP has tabled a bill which calls on the government to introduce a new allowance which would give people some gas and electricity for free.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, presented the Energy Equity Commission Bill in Parliament on Tuesday (October 18).

Backed by the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas, Labour’s Nadia Whittome, and Plaid Cymru group leader Liz Saville-Roberts, the private members' bill calls for a Universal Basic Energy allowance and a fresh push on making improvements to make homes more energy efficient.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas - Credit: Archant

Mr Lewis said think-tank New Economics Foundation has modelled a system of 'free basic energy', which could be introduced through a rising block tariff, where the price goes up as consumption increases.

It would mean people would get the first 8,000 kilowatt hours of gas and first 2,000 kilowatt hours of electricity for free.

Mr Lewis said: "Access to energy to meet the needs of a decent life is a basic right.

"That is why I am proposing the introduction of a free Universal Basic Energy allowance and a retrofit revolution.“

The bill is due to get its second reading in March next year.