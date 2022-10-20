Norfolk MP's bill calls for people to get some gas and electricity for free
- Credit: UK Parliament / PA
A Norfolk MP has tabled a bill which calls on the government to introduce a new allowance which would give people some gas and electricity for free.
Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, presented the Energy Equity Commission Bill in Parliament on Tuesday (October 18).
Backed by the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas, Labour’s Nadia Whittome, and Plaid Cymru group leader Liz Saville-Roberts, the private members' bill calls for a Universal Basic Energy allowance and a fresh push on making improvements to make homes more energy efficient.
Mr Lewis said think-tank New Economics Foundation has modelled a system of 'free basic energy', which could be introduced through a rising block tariff, where the price goes up as consumption increases.
It would mean people would get the first 8,000 kilowatt hours of gas and first 2,000 kilowatt hours of electricity for free.
Mr Lewis said: "Access to energy to meet the needs of a decent life is a basic right.
"That is why I am proposing the introduction of a free Universal Basic Energy allowance and a retrofit revolution.“
Most Read
- 1 Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man
- 2 Terrified kidnap victim threw himself out of car to escape ordeal
- 3 Sudden closure of care home 'very unsettling' for autistic residents
- 4 Lidl's newest Norfolk store moves a step nearer
- 5 Two people arrested and 40 drivers stopped during police operation
- 6 A47 reopens after 13 hour closure due to 'human waste' in carriageway
- 7 Disruption on A47 continued into night after 'human waste' spilt over road
- 8 Increased roadside checks as police target speeders in month-long blitz
- 9 NR3 pub closes for a month as £250,000 refurbishment takes place
- 10 Revealed: The new restaurant opening at vacant site in Timber Hill
The bill is due to get its second reading in March next year.