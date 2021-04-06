Residents asked to leave sheltered housing with building's future in limbo
- Credit: Google Street View
Residents at a sheltered housing scheme have been asked to leave amid a review into the building's future.
People living at Clare House, an accommodation block off Frenze Road in Diss, were informed last month they would need to move out.
The instruction comes after Saffron Housing resumed a series of reviews into its provision across Norfolk.
An assessment of Clare House was paused last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but had previously concluded the building required significant improvements.
While Saffron has not yet decided what the future holds for the scheme, it says all options require residents to leave.
Hannah Harvey, the company's executive director of operations, said: "At Saffron it is important we provide the best possible homes for our tenants.
"We are in the unusual position of having homes available in the Diss area, and some tenants at Clare House are already exploring this as an option.
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 3 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 4 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 5 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 6 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
- 7 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 8 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 9 Stolen cars recovered after Facebook makes them 'too hot to handle'
- 10 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
"We acknowledge this will be unsettling to those involved, but our wellbeing team is available to offer support."
Are you or a family member affected by the situation? Email thomas.chapman@archant.co.uk