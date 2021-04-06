News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Residents asked to leave sheltered housing with building's future in limbo

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:06 PM April 6, 2021   
Residents at Clare House, off Frenze Road in Diss, have been asked by Saffron Housing to leave while a review is carried out 

Residents at a sheltered housing scheme have been asked to leave amid a review into the building's future.

People living at Clare House, an accommodation block off Frenze Road in Diss, were informed last month they would need to move out.

The instruction comes after Saffron Housing resumed a series of reviews into its provision across Norfolk. 

An assessment of Clare House was paused last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but had previously concluded the building required significant improvements.

While Saffron has not yet decided what the future holds for the scheme, it says all options require residents to leave.

Hannah Harvey, the company's executive director of operations, said: "At Saffron it is important we provide the best possible homes for our tenants.

"We are in the unusual position of having homes available in the Diss area, and some tenants at Clare House are already exploring this as an option.

"We acknowledge this will be unsettling to those involved, but our wellbeing team is available to offer support."

Are you or a family member affected by the situation? Email thomas.chapman@archant.co.uk

