Village looks set to get 76 new homes

More than 70 new homes could be built in a Norfolk village, despite fears over the extra traffic they will bring.

Heyford Development has applied for outline permission for 76 houses on the former Church Farm Distribution Depot in Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn.

Councillors on West Norfolk's planning committee have been recommended to approve the plans when they meet on Wednesday, June 15.

But Terrington Parish Council says: "The applicant does not address the impact of the vehicular movements from the development after the construction phase which will have an impact on the village as a whole in particular Benn's Lane.

"The infrastructure of the village cannot cope with the continual influx of additional vehicular movements and demands on services."

The parish council adds there are concerns that a "rat run " will be constructed within the site, which lies between Northgate Way and Benn's Lane.

It also says additional homes should not be built in the village because the sale of existing new properties are stalling.

A report to councillors says 128 objections have been received. Grounds include the loss of agricultural land, road safety and the additional demand on facilities in the village, such as GPs and schools.

The same report adds: "Whilst most third-party objections relate, to some degree, to highway safety, there is no technical reason to refuse the application on the grounds of highway safety."

And it describes the proposed location as "primarily a brownfield site in a central and sustainable location within the settlement of Terrington St Clement".

A transport statement included in the plans predicts the development would generate less than 500 additional vehicle movements a day.

The site is a "preferred option" for housing in West Norfolk council's latest draft local plan, which is awaiting approval from the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities.

If West Norfolk council's planning committee approves the development when it meets on Wednesday, the developer will then have to submit more detailed plans regarding the layout, types of homes and other features proposed for the site.