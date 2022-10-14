News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Derelict barns in tourism hotspot could become holiday lets

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:30 AM October 14, 2022
The entrance to Church Farm on the edge of Heacham, near Hunstanton

The entrance to Church Farm on the edge of Heacham, near Hunstanton - Credit: Google

A set of derelict barns at a Norfolk farm could be converted into holiday lets, under plans submitted to the borough council. 

Church Farm, on the edge of Heacham, near Hunstanton, has applied for permission to carry out the works.

A statement submitted as part of the planning application reads: “The existing barns are in disrepair and therefore it would not be possible to use the barns as they are in future.

“There are a total of seven holiday lets proposed, with a mixture of one bed and two bedroom units.

“The proposed layout comprises of unit one being a detached unit, with the remaining units being terraced or semi-detached cottages…

“The barns are to designed to be in keeping with the area, replicating the existing brick and carrstone of the existing barns and where possible the proposal will re-use the existing materials.”

West Norfolk Borough Council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by November 29. 

The plans can be viewed and commented on by searching for reference 22/01540/F at https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications/

