Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Village's closed pub could be turned into flats

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:19 AM August 15, 2022
The Chequers pub in Feltwell, pictured in July 2021

The Chequers pub in Feltwell, pictured in July 2021 - Credit: Google

Two new homes could be created in a Norfolk village, if plans to convert a closed pub are approved by the local council.

The Chequers pub in Feltwell, near Brandon, has been permanently shut since 2017 and the owner has now requested permission for the ground floor to be converted into two two-bedroom flats.

If the conversion goes ahead, it would bring the total number of flats to three, as the first floor of the pub already has a two-bedroom apartment.

A statement from the applicant’s agent reads: “The pub has been owned by the current owner for the last 10 years, having various landlords trying to make a profitable business and being unsuccessful, closing in 2017.

“An application for conversion to 4 apartments was refused in 2018 and subsequently rented to a couple who have rented the first floor apartment to act as security for the pub.”

It adds that Feltwell at one stage had more than eight pubs of which seven are now closed.

West Norfolk Borough Council is due to issue a decision by October 7.

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
West Norfolk News
Brandon News

