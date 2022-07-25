New 'wellbeing' site planned for Norfolk village

Plans have been submitted to change the use of Chapel Farm from residential to educational site - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged to create a 'wellbeing' site in west Norfolk.

The retrospective application for Chapel Farm House on Downham Road, Salters Lode, seeks to turn land formerly used by Shining Tree Health Club - a yoga studio - to an educational site.

The proposals, which have been submitted to West Norfolk Council (WNC), also includes the construction of a round house, an outdoor kitchen and eco toilet at the site.

A planning application on the council's website on behalf of Willow Woods CIC Ltd says 110 hectares of land was purchased in 2019 as part of a residential property.

The document outlines the plans to provide a place to boost people's overall physical and mental wellbeing by offering a "combination of outdoor activities" and encouraging people to spend time in nature.

Work to change the use began in April 2021 and has not yet been completed.

The site is currently offering outdoor forest school sessions and 'bush craft experiences' and has planing permission as a shelter.