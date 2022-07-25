News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New 'wellbeing' site planned for Norfolk village

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:16 PM July 25, 2022
Updated: 12:17 PM July 25, 2022
Plans have been submitted to change the use of Chapel Farm from residential to educational site

Plans have been lodged to create a 'wellbeing' site in west Norfolk.

The retrospective application for Chapel Farm House on Downham Road, Salters Lode, seeks to turn land formerly used by Shining Tree Health Club - a yoga studio - to an educational site.

The proposals, which have been submitted to West Norfolk Council (WNC), also includes the construction of a round house, an outdoor kitchen and eco toilet at the site.

A planning application on the council's website on behalf of Willow Woods CIC Ltd says 110 hectares of land was purchased in 2019 as part of a residential property.

The document outlines the plans to provide a place to boost people's overall physical and mental wellbeing by offering a "combination of outdoor activities" and encouraging people to spend time in nature.

Work to change the use began in April 2021 and has not yet been completed.

The site is currently offering outdoor forest school sessions and 'bush craft experiences' and has planing permission as a shelter.

