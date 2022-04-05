The Castle Hotel, in Downham Market, which looks set to be turned into flats - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans to convert a historic hotel into accommodation for the homeless have received unanimous approval by councillors.

The scheme to convert Downham Market’s 12-bedroom Castle Hotel into seven flats and a five-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) was approved at a meeting of West Norfolk Borough Council’s planning committee on Monday (April 4).

The Grade II-listed building will be run by local homeless charity the Purfleet Trust.

In a letter to the council, the applicants’ agent said the Castle would offer “genuinely affordable accommodation for individuals ready to start managing their own tenancy and other affairs with [the] continued support of Purfleet and with the benefit of an understanding property owner.”

Downham Market Town Council had expressed concern about the scheme damaging the hotel’s "historic fabric” but the agent insisted there would be “no loss of character to this building, inside or out”.

And they reassured local residents that the building’s new use would have little impact on neighbours.

“[Purfleet] want a good relationship with the town and will not want their reputation tarnished by clients’ behaviour.

“The owners are long-term, local, and do not wish to be associated with either poor development or nuisance properties.”

The HMO will provide 'move on' accommodation for people likely to be employed and in need of short-term accommodation, before progressing to longer-term accommodation elsewhere.

Conservative councillor Lesley Bambridge revealed that she had a surprising connection with the hotel.

“When I was a very little child, my aunt and uncle were the hoteliers that ran the Castle Hotel,” said Ms Bambridge.

“It was always an obvious building in the town centre, and you can see from the photographs how run down it is.

“Something really does need to be done to update and make it look [like] the substantial, good building that it is.”

She recalled sliding down the bannister of the hotel’s main stairwell, and said how much smaller it looked as an adult.

She added that she knew how well the Purfleet Trust looked after people, as well as how strictly they ensured rules were followed.

Independent councillor Jo Rust agreed: “I think this is an amazing application and I have full and total respect for the work that the Purfleet do.”