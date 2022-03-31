Homeless shelter plan for part of town's historic hotel
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Part of a historic hotel looks set to be turned into accommodation for the homeless - despite fears the development will damage the building's "historic fabric".
Plans to convert the Grade II-listed Castle Hotel in Downham Market into six flats were given the go-ahead two years ago.
Last year, a fresh application was lodged for seven flats and a five bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) in the 12-bed hotel.
Now West Norfolk council's planning committee has been recommended to approve the changes - despite opposition from Downham Market Town Council.
The town council says: "The new proposals envisage switching what would have been a delightful, spacious period flat, in the historic core of the building, with fantastic internal features, into a house of multiple occupation.
"This as the developer’s own expert admits will involve damage to the historic fabric due to the need to add en suite bathrooms on the existing ground floor.
"We will have an iconic landmark building wholly owned by buy to let landlords, aimed at the budget end of the market, with potentially little interest in spending money to maintain the historic fabric of the building.
"This is a very prominent town centre building and the consequences for the town’s character and street scene could be significant."
A report to councillors says the level of harm to the building would be "less than substantial". It adds: "Indeed, it is minimal and in such a case the public benefits which accrue should outweigh the level of harm caused.
It adds the HMO will be "an important public benefit". The report to councillors says it will be run by homeless charity the Purfleet Trust and provide "move-on" accommodation "to meet a much needed quite specific local demand".
Alterations proposed for the building include building stud walls and removing a 19th century staircase from the building's north wing.
Minor external alterations are also proposed to the main three storey building, including re-opening two doorways and a window.
West Norfolk's planning committee meets to discuss the plan at King's Lynn Town Hall on Monday (9.30am).
Historic landmark
Standing on the junction of the High Street, Paradise Road and Lynn Road, the Castle is one of Downham's most striking buildings.
Its entry as a Grade II listed building said it was built of brick and carrstone, mainly in the 18th century.
It says it has "a good main entrance with Venetian window above, half moon window at second floor in pediment" and a "battlemented parapet".
The Castle was run for almost 30 years by Howard and Helen Fradley, who bought the building in 1991.
The couple put the business up for sale in 2018, but applied for planning permission to turn it into flats in 2020 after they were unable to find a buyer. The hotel closed that year.
In 2021, the original flats proposal was given planning permission and The Castle was sold at auction.