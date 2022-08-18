Grand Designs water tower to open for public
A former water tower converted into an innovative home is among buildings which will be open to the public as part of this year's Heritage Open Days event.
Dennis Pedersen and Misia Godebska spent five years converting the redundant structure they bought for £25,000 at Castle Acre, near Swaffham, in 2016.
Architects Mike Tonkin and Anna Liu came up with an eco-build within the tower, using laminated spruce with metal cladding. On the fourth floor, the tank would become a living space with panoramic picture windows.
Mr Pedersen, an acclaimed still life photographer, did much of the work alongside local tradesfolk.
The project has won several architectural awards and featured on TV's Grand Designs.
The tower will be open on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, from 11am - 4pm.
It is one of more than 4,500 venues, activities and events which will welcome visitors, from September 9 to 18, as part of England’s largest festival of history and culture.
Heritage Open Days involves a range of venues, which would not normally be open to the public, including stately homes, science labs and industrial units. This year’s theme is 'astounding Inventions'.
Marco Goldschmied, a former president of the Royal Institute of British Architects who died earlier this year, was among those to praise the Castle Acre project.
"The water tower demonstrates how buildings can be saved and enlivened through expert retrofitting, high-quality craftsmanship and faultless attention to detail," he said.
"With the positive support and involvement of the local community they have breathed new life into this historic rural structure to create a truly unique family home."
Spiral stairs which wind up through a second tower added to the side are connected to the rooms on each floor by a bridge.
The water tank itself is lined with its original cast iron panels while the giant ballcocks which switched off the supply when the tank was full have been turned into lamps.
Most impressive of all are the views across the rolling countryside towards the distant hills.
Historic tower open on former air base
Another Norfolk tower taking part in Heritage Open Days is the control tower at RAF West Raynham, near Fakenham.
The base was home to bombers and Mosquito night fighters during the Second World War.
In the Cold War, it was the home of aircraft including Hawker Hunter fighters and became a surface-to-air missile base, before closing in 1994.
Its control tower is one of just two so-called 'very heavy bomber' towers which survive and the only one which can be visited.
Currently being restored by its owners, the structure will be open from Saturday, September 10 to Sunday, September 18 (9.30am - 4.30pm).
Guided tours will be available on a take-a-ticket basis. Visitors are warned to expect plenty of steps to climb.