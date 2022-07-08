Historic England raises concerns over city's flagship housing scheme

Historic England has raised concerns over a flagship project to build more than 3,000 homes on the outskirts of Norwich, citing the scheme's impact on a 16th century abbey.

The watchdog has warned that the 'East Norwich Masterplan' - which would see new properties built on sites in Carrow and Trowse - could "erode" the character of Carrow Abbey.

The abbey was built in the 16th century on the site of a priory founded in 1146 and has been the home of many prominent Norwich families, including the Colmans, former owners of the mustard brand.

Carrow abbey - Credit: Archant photo library

It sits on part of the land covered by the masterplan, a blueprint for the development of former industrial sites in Carrow and Trowse.

Historic England has been scrutinising the scheme as part of consultation which could see it included in the Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP), which governs where new housing in the region should be built.

Debbie Mack, from Historic England, raised concerns over plans to build on a car park near the abbey.

The heritage body said the area should be enhanced, with the historic garden that once led to the abbey reinstated.

Under the current plans, developer Fuel Properties wishes to build homes on the land.

However, Ms Mack said she had seen some improvements on previous plans for the area, with the impact on other heritage buildings minimised.

“We are pleased to see there is more open space around [St Andrews] church and the line of development has been moved back from the grade II* [Carrow House] conservatory," she added.

“Those are positive changes, albeit in our view, they do not go as far as we would have wished.”

Graham Nelson, executive director of development at Norwich City Council, said the proposed houses on the car park should not be removed from the masterplan and that the issue could be scrutinised fully when a planning application was lodged.

He said it would be "disproportionate" to remove them, adding that the demolition of existing industrial buildings on the site would be a "considerable benefit" to the area.

A view of the river from the Deal Ground site - Credit: Norwich City council

Historic tombs in the grounds of the abbey which were built by the Colman family for their pets were recently given grade II listed status by Historic England.