Care home expansion approved despite drainage concerns

South Norfolk care homes to expand under plans approved by district council - Credit: Google Street View

A care home in a south Norfolk village is set to expand under plans given the green light today.

Carleton House, on Rectory Road, East Carleton, will get four extra bedrooms and five new self-contained flats to provide care for more elderly residents.

A South Norfolk Council's development committee heard the flats would provide a greater degree of independence for residents than those living in the main building.

The number of flats was reduced from an earlier application, which would have seen nine built.

Nigel Legg, ward member for East Carleton, addressed Wednesday's committee, objecting on behalf of neighbours due to surface water drainage issues.

"The current system appears to be totally inadequate," Mr Legg said.

"Many of the residents are subjected to somewhat unpleasant smells and it's been going on for years."

Vic Thomson, chairman of the committee, said the developer would have to meet a series of conditions, including one addressing surface water drainage.

The plans were unanimously approved.