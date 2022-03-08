News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Massive village care home scheme back before planners

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:03 PM March 8, 2022
A 41-bed care home could be built on land south west of Bungay Road, Poringland will be heard on Wednesday

A massive care development in a south Norfolk village is set to go back before planners. 

Plans for a 41-bed care home and 42 extra care lodges on land south west of Bungay Road, Poringland, will be heard by South Norfolk Council (SNC) on Wednesday. 

The project was previously heard by the SNC development management committee in January 2021, with full planning permission granted. 

But now the developer wishes to amend the approved scheme, reducing the number of care lodges from 44.

The alteration has been made after a ‘restrictive covenant’ on the land was discovered - a legal agreement that can limit things like construction or alteration of buildings. 

The plans also include the demolition of existing buildings and the construction of communal facilities including, a restaurant, cafe, bar, gym, therapy rooms, hair salon, shop and bowls green. 

