Care home plan revealed for town

A new care home could be built on Manor Road, in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans have been unveiled for a 72-bed care home in a seaside town.

Care Build Group has applied to build on land off Manor Road, in Hunstanton.

If given planning permission, the new home would extend in blocks along the Oasis Way side of the site.

In a planning statement,, Care Home Group says traditional building materials would be used to construct it in "a crisp modern way".

It adds: "Pubs, a large Tesco, the Sea Life Centre and Rainbow Park are all within walking distance of the site, making the site a perfect location."

The belt of poplar trees on Oasis Way in Hunstanton which would be preserved - Credit: Chris Bishop

Planning papers say a belt of mature Lombardy poplar trees along Oasis Way, which are "prominent in the landscape" would be retained. A number of smaller trees on the overgrown site including a weeping willow would have to be removed.

A flood risk report rates the risk of flooding on the site as low and an assessment of the risk of contamination on the ground concludes there are no issues.

The proposed development also includes a block of flats, which papers say would be the subject of a separate planning application.

The planning statement says: "Both building designs are complimentary to each other and would be positive additions within the application sites and to the locality of Hunstanton."

A view across part of the overgrown site where a new care home could be built in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Planning permission was granted for four blocks of flats and maisonettes on the site in 2004 but the development did not proceed.

There were also proposals to build holiday bungalows and lodges on the site in 2000 which were not proceeded with.

Hunstanton Town Council has called an extraordinary full council meeting to discuss the plan on Wednesday, September 7, because the next full council meeting is after the deadline for the council to make its comments.

The development is the second major care home to be proposed for Hunstanton, with plans submitted in June for a development of 100 retirement house and 60 other properties on land off King's Lynn Road on the town's southern approaches.

