Care home expansion approved but odour concerns linger
- Credit: Google Street View
A care home in a south Norfolk village has been given permission to expand its site to house more residents.
Carleton House, on Rectory Road, East Carleton, will be allowed to add 14 new bedrooms.
A South Norfolk Council's development committee heard the plans would allow the homes to provide care for more elderly residents.
This is the second time plans to expand Carleton House have come before the committee this year, with an earlier scheme to add four bedrooms and five self-contained flats approved in March.
That bid replaced an even earlier planning application, which had asked for nine flats to be built.
A report to the committee said the applicant believed the scheme approved in March was no longer viable.
Nigel Legg, ward member for East Carleton, addressed Wednesday's committee, raising concerns about the site's drainage.
He said neighbouring residents have complained for years about "noxious" smells coming from the current development, with fears the expansion could make it worse.
Councillor Lisa Neal supported the scheme, saying there were conditions in place to address surface water drainage.
The plans were unanimously approved.