Holiday let plan for controversial former care home gets go ahead

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:00 AM October 5, 2022
Care home in Fakenham

Plans to turn Creswick House Care Home in Fakenham into houses have been approved - Credit: Danielle Booden

A plan to split up a controversial former care home into a house and holiday let has been given the green light.

Creswick House, in Norwich Road, Fakenham, was a care home until 2021.

But now plans to split it in two have been approved by North Norfolk District Council officers,

The care home was previously run by the Jeesal group but was shut down in 2021 after inspectors found it was unsafe.

A planning statement submitted with the application said: "The pair of houses, 77 and 79 were originally constructed in the late 1900s as an elegant pair of semi-detached dwelling houses.

"The new purchaser of the building has decided to retain one of the houses, and to rent out the adjacent house for family holidays specifically for the use of multigenerational families."

Planning officers approved the development saying it met relevant council policies.

Fakenham News

