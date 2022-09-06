Block of flats could be added to resort development

A new care home could be built on Manor Road, in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A block of flats could be built alongside a proposed new care home in a coastal resort.

Care Build Group has applied to build a 72-bed home on land off Manor Road, in Hunstanton.

Now the developer has also applied to build six one-bed flats and two two-bed apartments in a two-storey block alongside it.

In a planning statement, the company said: "Both building designs are complimentary to each other and would be positive additions within the application sites and to the locality of Hunstanton."

The belt of poplar trees on Oasis Way in Hunstanton which would be preserved - Credit: Chris Bishop

Like the home, the flats would be built along the Oasis Way side of the site.

While a number of trees would be removed from the overgrown site to make way for development, the line of mature poplar trees along Oasis Way would be retained.

A decision from West Norfolk Council is expected later this year.