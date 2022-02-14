News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for care home and large housing development in Swaffham

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:18 PM February 14, 2022
The care home and surrounding development would go up on the yellow-shaded area on the south-western edge of Swaffham. 

The care home and surrounding development would go up on the yellow-shaded area on the south-western edge of Swaffham. - Credit: Google

The finer details of a plan for a care home and surrounding housing development in Swaffham will be considered by Breckland Council this week. 

The development, which would go up on the town’s south-western edge, received permission in principle in 2019, and would consist of a 64-bed care home, 40 assisted-living dwellings, and 160 houses. 

Of the 160 homes, 40 would be affordable, and of the 40 assisted-living dwellings, 28 would be at an affordable rent and the other 12 would have shared ownership.

Under a legal agreement signed in 2019, the developer, Abel Homes, would make a £200,000 contribution to improve and maintain Swaffham’s outdoor sport provision.

In addition, £204,000 would go towards education in the town, £77,602 to NHS services provided by Campingland Surgery and £12,000 towards library facilities. 

The council’s planning committee will consider whether to approve the scheme’s appearance, layout, landscaping and scale at a meeting on Tuesday, February 15. 

Some 18 letters have been sent by local residents objecting to the proposal, but the town council has raised no objection, and Breckland's planning officers are recommending the scheme be approved. 

Breckland Council
Swaffham News

