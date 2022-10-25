Fire service cottages to be demolished for new car park

A new car park looks set to be built in the grounds of an 18th century house previously used as the headquarters of Norfolk's fire service.

A series of changes are planned for Whitegates in Hethersett, which has been taken over by Norfolk County Council's library information services.

To meet their needs a series of changes are needed on the site, including a new car park and the demolition of fire service cottages.

The house, built in the late 18th century, was once the headquarters of the county's fire service but is currently largely used for storage.

The library service was based at County Hall in Norwich and regional libraries but is consolidating onto a single site.

In a planning statement, submitted to the county council, the developer has said the scheme has been "sensitively designed" to ensure it will not have an unacceptable impact on the listed building.