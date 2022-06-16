Plans for 1.3 mile cable below countryside approved

An electricity cable is set to run from a 130-acre solar farm has been approved for Colton, east of Norwich, through Broadland - Credit: Google maps

Plans to dig a vast trench through the Norfolk countryside to allow more than a mile of electricity cable to be laid have been approved.

The 1.3 mile cable is to link a proposed solar farm near Colton, to the west of Norwich, to a substation on the edge of the Food Enterprise Park (FEP).

The solar farm is expected to generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 12,498 homes, but the vast majority is expected to go to the FEP.

On Wednesday morning, councillors in Broadland approved the 1.3 mile stretch of cable that runs through the district. Under the plans, once the trench is dug, it will be filled in and the cable covered.

Clarke Willis, director of the FEP, said there was not enough electricity around Easton to meet the needs of schemes like a £25m 'vertical farm' - an indoor growing space with trays from floor to ceiling growing salad and herbs for supermarkets - and the cable plan would help address food security issues in Britain.

The 30Mw solar farm itself - which would cover 130 acres, around the same size as 65 football pitches - lies in South Norfolk Council's area, and its councillors are considering whether to give approval to the scheme.