Green light for park and ride, drive thrus and offices on Norwich outskirts

An aerial photograph of where Broadway Enterprise Park will be - Credit: Mike Page

A massive multi-million-pound enterprise park near Norwich Airport has been given the green light.

Broadland's planning committee has approved an application to develop a 92.63-acre site - around the size of 37 rugby pitches - off the NDR, which the developer promises could deliver more than 1,000 jobs.

The Broadway Enterprise Park, which will sit between Horsham St Faith and the airport, will be used for new industrial warehouses and offices, a filling station, two drive-thru restaurants, a car showroom and a park and ride development.

Crowds view plans for the Broadway Enterprise Park in 2019, which helped shape the plans as they were prepared Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The exact layout and uses will come forward in future applications, with a recycling centre already built on the site by Norfolk County Council.

The site is largely undeveloped agricultural land however an area to the southeast was formerly part of the Norwich Airport runway.

At a planning meeting on Wednesday, councillor John Fisher questioned the need for a 1,000-space park and ride while Norwich's car parks are not entirely full - with another park and ride site currently less than two miles from the site.

Mr Fisher said: "At the moment you can park anywhere in Norwich - every car park is half empty.

"With the developments of Covid and people not travelling to work as they used to, what would be the alternative?"

John Fisher, a Broadland councillor - Credit: Norfolk County Council

An officer said there was a "degree of uncertainty" to the park and ride and if it does not come forward the land would find an alternative use.

Ahead of the meeting, Norwich City Council objected to the plan, arguing that having office space out of the city could undermine centre.

The authority's representation said: “Offices are a main town centre use.

"Norwich City Council commissioned a review of office accommodation in Norwich.

"The report concluded that the Norwich office market is fragile and the city centre is the most suitable location for employment space.”

Comments were also received from three residents, who argued the development was out of keeping with the rural area, could impact wildlife and there was no need for another park and ride.

An aerial photograph showing where Broadway Enterprise Park would be built - Credit: Mike Page





Paul Knowles, director of Building Partnerships, the group behind the plans, said the scheme would deliver the council’s employment and economic development aspirations in the area.

Mr Knowles said they expected only about 10pc of the employment space would be used for offices, partly because of Covid reducing demand, with the rest of the area used for warehouse and industrial.

The application was unanimously approved.