Houseboats could be removed for new Broads development

The three boathouses at Simpson's Boat Yard at Stalham. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Three houseboats could be removed from the water at a picturesque spot on the Norfolk Broads, to make way for a new chalet development.

Under plans submitted to the Broads Authority, the floating structures would be removed from the River Ant at Stalham Staithe, with three holiday cottages built on the adjacent land.

The proposal has been submitted by Simpson's Boatyard, which is also based at the staithe.

Its planning application said the new chalets were needed to "reinvigorate the business", modernise the accommodation and respond to the shifting demand for high-quality holidays on Norfolk's waterways.

However, neighbours have submitted concerns about the scheme, particularly whether it would add extra traffic and impact the rural character of the site, which lies on the opposite bank to the Museum of the Broads.

Simpson's Boat Yard at Stalham. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The application states: "This proposal is considered sustainable development to support an existing business.

"Given there is no net increase in accommodation units and this proposal will add to the viability of an existing, established holiday business, it is hoped this scheme can be supported by the Broads Authority."

The business has had permission for six houseboats on the site since 1987.

The boatyard has made alterations to the scheme since the application was first submitted in August.

Officers at the Broads Authority said the initial plans should be refused, with concerns raised about the proximity of the chalet to the water and their height.

Simpson's Boat Yard at Stalham. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A heritage officer said: "The removal of the existing three houseboats will be beneficial as they do little to enhance the character and appearance of the area.

"However, due to the height and proportions of the proposed buildings, it is considered that the proposed development will have a visual dominance which does not preserve and enhance the character or appearance of the conservation area."

A spokesman for the Museum of the Broads welcomed the application for assisting the viability of boatyards, but echoed concerns about the height of the buildings.

"Overall, we commend the development and feel it fits well with the special qualities of Stalham Staithe and surrounding buildings," he said.

In response to the heritage officer's comments, fresh drawings show the structures appear to have been reduced in height with some repositioned on the site.

A decision is expected later this month.