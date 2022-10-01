Former snooker hall set to be converted into shops

Broadlands Snooker in Reepham Road, Hellesdon, which closed in the midst of the pandemic - Credit: Google Street View

A Hellesdon snooker hall, which once hosted legends including Jimmy 'The Whirlwind' White, is set to be split into separate businesses.

Plans have been lodged to turn the Broadland Snooker Centre, on the roundabout where Reepham Road meets Middletons Lane, into three separate units.

The centre closed when the first lockdown hit in 2020 and despite temporarily reopening it ultimately shut for good.

Built around the 1970s, the venue had been at the heart of the community for decades and welcomed greats like Jimmy White and Cliff Thorburn, before the club's lease came to an end in May last year.

Jimmy White plays at Broadland Snooker Centre in Norwich in 2011. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

The existing space features an expansive hall and a large lounge area with a bar. All spaces lack natural light.

If the plans are approved, the three units are expected to offer "affordable premises for new and emerging businesses".

A planning statement submitted to Broadland District Council says much of the outer brickwork has been vandalised and "appears neglected".

It said: "The proposal seeks bring the building back to use, offering smaller businesses affordable and feasible facilities to flourish.

"There are no extensions in order to subdivide into three individual units. The replacement materials seek to provide easy maintenance while making the property more aesthetically pleasing."