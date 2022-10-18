Grants to insulate homes to form part of council's net zero drive

Grants for people to insulate homes, plant trees and install heat source pumps are to be offered by a Norfolk council as part of a pledge to be net zero by the end of the decade.

Broadland District Council has pledged to be net zero by 2030 - which is 20 years ahead of the government's national target for the UK.

Net zero is when a balance is achieved between the carbon emitted into the atmosphere and the carbon removed from it.

The council says it can achieve it through a combination of emission reduction and emission removal, changing the way it works, innovation through technology and by planting trees that remove greenhouse gases.

The council says, through its environmental strategy, it will provide grants for better insulation of housing, for heat source pumps and to plant trees.

Shaun Vincent, leader of the Conservative-controlled council, said: “Broadland District Council is leading the way on changing how we work and making decisions that will have a real and lasting effect, resulting in us achieving net zero."

The council is set to leave its Thorpe Lodge in Thorpe St Andrew to move to the former Aviva Horizon building at Broadland Business Park.