Transformed homes and revived buildings sought for design contest

The cafe at the Walled Garden Community Shop and Cafe at Little Plumstead. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Projects to transform homes and bring empty buildings back to life could be in with the chance of winning design awards.

Nominations for Broadland District Council’s Enhancement Awards are open.

They celebrate and promote the district's unique character and highlight projects which have improved existing buildings or got empty buildings back into use.

Karen Vincent, chair of the awards panel at Broadland District Council - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Karen Vincent, chair of the awards panel at Broadland District Council, said: “Our awards aim to raise design standards and enhance our built environment.

"If you know of a building that has been beautifully restored, converted or extended, then we would love to hear from you.”

Last year’s award was won by the Walled Garden Community Shop and Café at Little Plumstead, where the historic walled garden area was brought back into use and the Victorian wall repaired.

Judging will take place in September.

To enter, people should submit eight photographs of the project and a short statement (no more than 100 words) as to why you consider it should get the award.

Nominations should be sent to chris.bennett@southnorfolkandbroadland.gov.uk by Monday, August 15.