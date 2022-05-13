Thousands more Norfolk people get £150 council tax energy rebate

People in more parts of Norfolk have started to get their £150 council tax energy rebate payments.

The government announced the rebate in February and councils across Norfolk have been making the payments.

Broadland and South Norfolk started to make the payments into bank accounts of eligible people living in those districts this week.

Those getting payments are those people who pay their council tax by direct debit and are in bands A to D.

Broadland district councillor Trudy Mancini-Boyle - Credit: Archant

Trudy Mancini-Boyle, Broadland District Council's portfolio holder for finance, said: "This has been a tremendous effort by the team and they have worked hard to get to this stage so quickly."

South Norfolk district councillor Adrian Dearnley - Credit: Archant

Adrian Dearnley, South Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for finance and resources, said: “This extra support will be a welcome relief to many and rest assured we are working as hard and as fast as we can to get this money out of the door.”

Once direct debit payers have been issued their rebate, the councils write to those who do not pay by direct debit to let them know how they can claim.

Other councils, including Norwich, North Norfolk, Great Yarmouth and Breckland, have also been making the payments. West Norfolk council say the first payments will be made next week.