D-day looms for controversial village waste scheme

Richard Bacon MP with local objectors to the Bressingham AD plant in January - Credit: George Thompson

A decision on controversial plans for a waste energy plant in the Norfolk countryside may finally be decided after years of local uproar.

Planning officers at South Norfolk Council (SNC) have pencilled December 14 in as the day an application for an anaerobic digester plant in Bressingham, near Diss, will be determined.

The plant - which uses organic waste and crops to create biomethane that can be used to produce power - has already been partly built following a now-obsolete planning application from 2015.

Revised plans have had to be re-submitted by the company, Deal Farm Biogas, after years of disputes with locals and objections from County Hall's highways department.

Villagers for. Bressingham express their anger at the development of an anaerobic digester that has been built just outside the village. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In a letter to a resident, Tim Barker, the principal planning officer at SNC said: "We have advised the applicant that we are not prepared to delay taking this application for determination any further than the meeting on the 14th."

A decision was due in the autumn but was delayed while a legal review of the case was carried out.