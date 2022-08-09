The Anglia House Business Centre on Bridge St, pictured in May 2022 - Credit: Google

An historic set of buildings in the heart of Thetford could be converted into three townhouses, if plans submitted to the district council are approved.

The proposals would see the Anglia House Business Centre - which dates back to the late 1800s - revert to its original residential use.

The frontage would be kept as it currently is, with the only change being the removal of the business centre signage.

Two small sections of outbuilding and wall at the back would be demolished to help divide the properties - on the town's Bridge Street - and create a small courtyard space for each home.

Inside, the current layout of offices and meeting rooms would be reconfigured with new partitions, to create one four-bedroom and two two-bedroom properties,

Officials at Norfolk County Council have meanwhile produced a report setting out whether the land could contain items of archaeological interest.

They note that the buildings lie within the town's medieval core, and that "highly significant archaeological remains are likely to be encountered".

Just west of the proposed development, excavations in 2004 revealed late Anglo-Saxon occupation and metal working, which appears to have ceased by the 12th century.

The officials say that trenches will have to dug before any re-development work begins, in order "to recover as much information as possible on the extent, date, phasing, character, function, status and significance of the site".

The building itself is deemed to be of less historic interest, with Breckland Council's historic buildings consultant saying they had no objection to the proposal.

Despite being surrounded by grade-II listed properties, such as Thetford Grammar School, the buildings are not themselves listed - making planning permission easier to secure.

The buildings do however lie in Thetford's Conservation Area, which means there is a statutory duty on the council to pay “special attention” to preserving or enhancing the buildings' character or appearance.

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by September 26 - Credit: IAN BURT

The council's planning department is due to issue a decision on whether to permit the scheme by September 26.

The plans can be viewed and commented on by searching for reference 3PL/2022/0877/F at https://www.breckland.gov.uk/planning/search