Villages should be exempt from more housing as they have 'done their bit'

Councillor Roger Atterwill raised concerns that Breckland's call for more development sites could upset villages who have already gone above and beyond

Two Breckland villages should be exempted from further housing development as they have already 'done their bit', a local councillor has suggested.

Roger Atterwill, an independent councillor on Breckland District Council (BDC), said Swanton Morley and Saham Toney should be excluded from future schemes, saying the two communities had already seen enough new housing planned for their area.

The council is about to start a consultation period on its 'local plan' - the blueprint for where new homes in the district should be built over the next 30 years.

It wants land owners and developers to come forward and suggest possible sites for extra housing.

However, Mr Atterwill suggested at a recent cabinet meeting that Swanton Morley and Saham Toney should not be considered for further development, because they have already put forward their own proposals for more homes than had been asked of them.

Breckland councillor and Swanton Morley Parish Council chairman, Roger Atterwill.

Saham Toney has put forward 70 homes and Santon Morley an extra 120 in their own local plans.

Mr Atterwill said: “As Swanton Morley and Saham Toney have gone to the trouble of putting together very comprehensive development strategies why are we going out asking for additional sites for those communities?

"I think that’s going to cause an awful lot of angst for those communities when they’ve done everything that this council and the government has asked of them.

"They’ve done the work, I think they should be excluded from that consultation.”

The proposal was dismissed by council officers, with Simon Wood, the director of planning, saying areas may need to take more houses than they were already expecting.

Mr Wood said: “We may turn around and say that some of the larger villages need to take more housing and that might be over and above what Swanton Morley and Saham Toney have already catered for in their neighbourhood plan.

"I don’t think we can say we are not inviting expressions of interest in Swanton Morley and Saham Toney.”

Members of the Conservative administration also criticised Mr Atterwill's proposal.

Councillor Gordon Bambridge.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for waste and environment, said he was "disturbed" by Mr Atterwill's suggestion, arguing it would "restrict the freedoms" of people in the two villages who wish to bring sites forward.

The cabinet unanimously agreed to hold a call for sites consultation starting on April 4, which will last for six weeks.