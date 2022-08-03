News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Major homes scheme in south Norfolk gets green light

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:51 AM August 3, 2022
Land for 85 new homes in East Harling

An aerial view of the land proposed to be used for 85 new homes in East Harling (boundaries are approximate) - Credit: Google

The final sign-off for 85 new homes in a Norfolk village has been given unanimously by councillors, significantly increasing the size of the settlement. 

The new development will be built on land north of Kenninghall Road and south of Quidenham Road in Harling, which lies between Thetford and Attleborough.

The new homes are the third and final phase of a large development in the village. The first and second phases, Poppy Fields and Rusina Fields, have been completed, with more than 60 houses built.

In 2011, before the construction of those phases, the village's population was recorded as 2,142 in 941 households, meaning that the new homes represent a substantial increase in residents.

The new 85-home phase had already received permission in principle in February 2020, but at a meeting on Tuesday, August 2, members of Breckland Council’s planning committee examined the scheme’s finer details. 

A council officer told the committee the scheme boasted “an overprovision of open space” and that the house designs had been amended, following a suggestion from Norfolk Police, to include more windows, improving the site’s safety and security.

Conservative councillor Robert Kybird asked for an assurance that the new set of homes would include a walking and cycling link to the neighbouring phases of the development.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over
  2. 2 Village to get £100k play area with zip line and giant rope swing
  3. 3 Man, 68, charged over hit-and-run crash that killed young woman
  1. 4 Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls
  2. 5 Rampantly growing weeds force boats to abandon broad
  3. 6 Nine fire crews battle large field blaze near Long Stratton
  4. 7 Van driver faces jail after crash while going wrong-way on A47
  5. 8 Large emergency response after reports of missing person
  6. 9 Music festival cancelled due to costs and 'complexity of running it'
  7. 10 'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Paul LeGrice, managing director of Abel Homes, said a footpath would run across an open space at the centre of development to provide such a link.

Paul LeGrice, managing director at Abel Homes

Paul LeGrice, managing director at Abel Homes - Credit: Abel Homes

An earlier version of the plan had proposed 101 homes and a GP surgery.

But the scheme was amended to reduce that figure to 85, and the proposed surgery was dropped from the application.

The development will include two one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom, 42 three-bedroom, 18 four-bedroom and four five-bedroom properties.

Breckland Council has voted to extend the Breckland Bridge Partnership. Picture: Archant

Breckland Council's offices in Dereham. - Credit: IAN BURT

Some 15 of the 85 will be classed as affordable, and according to a statement submitted by the developer’s agent, will be “designed seamlessly” with the other homes “to ensure tenure blindness throughout”.

“A robust yet attractive red brick” is proposed to provide the base material across the development, “complemented with white render at key locations”.

Solar panels are proposed on “the majority of homes”, with electric vehicle charging points at every property and water butts installed to harvest rainwater for gardens.

Breckland Council
Thetford News
Attleborough News

Don't Miss

A teenager has died after an alleged hit-and-run in Stalham.

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested after woman dies in alleged hit-and-run

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The new £1.5m SLARS equipment which has arrived at Wells lifeboat station.

New £1.5m 'sea tractor' delivered to lifeboat station

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fenella Hawes

‘She lit up our lives’ - Family’s tribute to woman killed in hit-and-run

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A149 in Stalham is closed following a crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Part of A149 closed after Norfolk town crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon