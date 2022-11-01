Council refuses 'cramped' 19-home development in village

The patch of land on which the 19 properties were proposed, just north of Kenninghall Road, is already surrounded by homes - Credit: Google

A plan to build 19 new homes in a Norfolk village has been refused, as council officers raised concern over the "cramped" design.

Goymour Properties Ltd had requested planning permission to build the development on a plot of land in Banham, near Attleborough.

But in a decision issued on October 18, Breckland Council said the scheme could not go ahead.

The properties were proposed to range from one to three bedrooms and would have been accessed from Kenninghall Road.

A similar proposal for 22 homes on roughly the same site was refused by the authority in March 2021, with officers saying it failed to provide "adequate" private rear gardens and that the residents' cars would have caused "unacceptable levels of noise, light and movement disturbance".

But despite trimming the plan back to just 19 homes, the council still said the updated scheme would "result in a development which is cramped and lead to the overdevelopment of the site".