Plans lodged to convert barn into three-bedroom home

Plans have been lodged to convert a redundant village barn into a home.

The application, which has been submitted to West Norfolk Council (WNC), seeks to convert The Barn on Common Lane in coastal village Brancaster Staithe into a three-bedroom dwelling, with associated carport, courtyard and terrace.

The detached barn and site is currently used for storage, and has five car parking spaces.

A planning statement said: "The proposal represents a sensitive and sustainable form of development that will have no detrimental effect on local landscape nor the statutory land-based designations."

Three comments have been submitted on the council's online planning portal, two in support and one objecting.

John Symington said: "It seems to me to be a good use of what is a redundant agricultural building and I would much rather see it well utilised than left to fall down of its own accord in the fullness of time."

But Gemma Clark, of the Norfolk Coast AONB (area of outstanding natural beauty), said the proposal lies in the coastal slopes of the area of the Integrated Landscape Character document of the AONB, and claimed it "will impact the special qualities of the AONB namely sense of remoteness, tranquillity and wildness".

Brancaster Parish Council has raised no objection over the plans.