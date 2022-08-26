Former police station to become care centre

Plans to turn a disused police station into a care centre for autistic people have been given approval.

The Bowthorpe Police station, on Wendene in Norwich, is set to be given a new lease of life after sitting empty for years.

The plans have been given approval by officers.

The former Bowthorpe Police Station, pictured in 2018. Photo: Google - Credit: Archant

The facility is intended to provide space away from home for autistic people, providing educational activities, sensory experiences, living skills development as well as a space to relax.

This is not the first time development on the site has been proposed, with earlier schemes to demolish the site for housing and a care home for children approved in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

While both have stalled and have not progressed beyond the application stage they could still be brought forward.

A planning statement with the latest plans said the lack of movement is due to the increasing costs for construction and the new plans would require no internal or external changes.

Previous applications have said the site is in “some disrepair”.