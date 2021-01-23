'Bonkers' - MP objects to 50-home development in village

Published: 7:34 AM January 23, 2021

Mid-Norfolk MP George Freeman has spoken out against a developer’s proposal to build 50 new homes in the village of Mattishall, ahead of a Monday meeting of Breckland council’s planning committee.

In a statement, Mr Freeman said: “With Mattishall and neighbouring villages suffering huge pressure (the actual site of this proposed new housing estate is currently underwater!), I cannot understand why on earth Breckland council officers (Capita Ltd) are recommending this development.”

Referring to a previous attempt at developing the site by Gladman Developments, Mr Freeman said: “They rightly rejected it last time. They should do so again.”

The design for the 50 homes proposed by Hopkins Homes, south of Dereham Road in Mattishall. - Credit: Hopkins Homes

In a letter to Simon Wood, Breckland’s director of planning and building control, Mr Freeman wrote: “The addition of 50 new properties on a site prone to severe flooding, and to be connected to a drainage system that already cannot cope with heavy rainfall (an increasingly common occurrence), would not just be bonkers, it would be negligent.”

In a statement responding to concerns about flooding, Simon Bryan, development director of Hopkins Homes, said: “We are pleased to be bringing our plans to create 50 high-quality new homes in Mattishall, including 12 affordable homes, allotments, new public open space and significant improvements to the existing drainage infrastructure to the council’s planning committee.



“Outline planning permission has previously been approved for 50 homes on this site and we are pleased that planning officers are recommending our development for full planning permission is approved.

"This proposed development is well designed and sensitive to the rural context and character of the village.



“We are aware that local people are concerned about drainage in the area. As part of our plans, we have commissioned a detailed, independent flood-risk assessment and surface water drainage strategy.

"This includes creating a substantial new water drainage network and drainage ponds within the public open space. As a result, the development will help to improve water drainage for new and existing residents.”



Both the Environment Agency and Lead Local Flood Authority have confirmed they have no objections to the development.