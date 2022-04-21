Historic Blickling Hall requires ceiling repairs

The long gallery ceiling at Blickling Hall needs a series of repairs - Credit: Danielle Booden

For four hundred years, it has been gazed at by lords, ladies and - more recently - members of the public.

But the grand ceiling above Blickling Hall's Long Gallery is now in danger of crumbling down.

Years of damage from an infestation of deathwatch beetles and previous repairs have caused cracks in the ornate plasterwork.

Reports commissioned by the National Trust found the ceiling was in a "delicate condition" with "cracking patterns present".

The organisation, which owns the property, has now submitted proposals to Broadland District Council to carry out extensive renovations to the room.

The project will focus on repairing pendants - which hang down from the ceiling - and the cornices - decorative edging.

The work will be carried out from the eaves and attic space on the floor above the ceiling, where workers can repair the laths - or wooden pieces onto which the plaster is fixed.

Officials from the Trust say the materials used will be appropriate to the rest of the building and will have a "minimal" impact.

Margaret Ratcliffe dressed as Anne Boleyn at Blickling Hall. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A stainless steel rod will be installed into each pendant and timber framing introduced into the eaves on the east wall, where investigation work found a lack of supporting structures for the pendants or cornice.

It also found evidence that elements had been significantly disturbed by structural alterations at the hall in 1974.

Other damage was blamed on deathwatch beetles, which create small holes in wood, damaging timber and causing structural decay.

The report found there was "clear evidence that extensive death watch beetle was present within the structural timbers".

A previously repaired pendant in another area of Blickling Hall - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Blickling has been at the forefront of pioneering new conservation methods. Earlier this year, the National Trust said it was using wasps to tackle clothes moths, which were damaging items at the hall.

The Trust said a trial - which has seen microscopic parasitoid wasps introduced to lay eggs inside the moths' own eggs - had been a success, cutting moth numbers by 83pc.

Anne Boleyn, who was born at Blickling Hall. - Credit: National Portrait Gallery









THE LONG GALLERY

The National Trust describe the Long Gallery as "perhaps the most remarkable room at Blickling".

It was built for Sir Henry Hobart, who owned the hall in the 17th century, for social activity and exercise in bad weather.

It houses 10,000 books and is considered one of the most important libraries in the country.

Blickling Estate normally attracts around 200,000 visitors a year. The manor house was built between 1616 and 1626, on the site of a late medieval moated hall, also called Blickling, which is where Anne Boleyn and her siblings were born at the start of the 1500s.

After the Boleyn family, the house passed through several notable hands and served as an officers' mess in the Second World War for the nearby RAF Oulton.