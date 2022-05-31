News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Farm worker's house plan raises beauty spot fears

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:23 PM May 31, 2022
Updated: 2:53 PM May 31, 2022
Plan for agricultural worker's house raises beauty spot fears

Plan for agricultural worker's house raises beauty spot fears - Credit: Google Street View

A plan to build a home for an agricultural worker is recommended for approval despite fears it could have an adverse impact on the surrounding countryside.

The house will be built on land at New Barn Farm, Blakeney, if councillors at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) approve the scheme next week.

The proposed dwelling would be a single-storey three-bedroom detached dwelling, sitting within an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB).

New Barn Farm comprises approximately 140 acres of land, of which around 110 acres is used for growing crops.

Objections to the plans have come from Blakeney Parish Council, the Norfolk Coast Partnership and four members of the public.

Many of the concerns relate to the impact on the AONB, the prominent location 120ft from Blakeney village and whether existing buildings have been considered.

A planning officer's report said independent consultants advised there was an "essential need" for the dwelling, to allow for the ongoing operation of the business and that existing buildings are unavailable.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham for £795,000

See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Harry and Mark Coleman with amber they found in north Norfolkl

Family finds 'biggest piece of amber in years' on north Norfolk coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

Broads Authority

Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon