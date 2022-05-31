Farm worker's house plan raises beauty spot fears

A plan to build a home for an agricultural worker is recommended for approval despite fears it could have an adverse impact on the surrounding countryside.

The house will be built on land at New Barn Farm, Blakeney, if councillors at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) approve the scheme next week.

The proposed dwelling would be a single-storey three-bedroom detached dwelling, sitting within an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB).

New Barn Farm comprises approximately 140 acres of land, of which around 110 acres is used for growing crops.

Objections to the plans have come from Blakeney Parish Council, the Norfolk Coast Partnership and four members of the public.

Many of the concerns relate to the impact on the AONB, the prominent location 120ft from Blakeney village and whether existing buildings have been considered.

A planning officer's report said independent consultants advised there was an "essential need" for the dwelling, to allow for the ongoing operation of the business and that existing buildings are unavailable.