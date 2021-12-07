Mill owners lodge bid to turn house into five-bedroom HMO

The entrance into Sydney Terrace in Lynn. - Credit: Google

A bid has been lodged to turn a property in Lynn into a five-bedroom house of multiple occupation (HMO).

The home, on Sydney Terrace in King's Lynn, would be able to sleep up to seven people, according to planning documents published on West Norfolk council's website.

The applicant, Elly Chalmers, who co-owns Great Bircham Windmill, near King's Lynn, with Steve Chalmers, said they are "experienced landlords" who have two other HMOs in west Norfolk.

She said they believed in creating "well-laid out, pleasant environments" and renovating "to the highest standards".

She said their tenants create "settled, quiet, happy households".

Norfolk County Council's highways team, which is consulted as part of most applications, said it did not raise any objections.

The district emergency planning officer at West Norfolk council recommended, due to the property's location in a flood risk area, that landlords signed up to the Environment Agency's flood warning system.