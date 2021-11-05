Plans to turn former bank in town centre into two flats

The former bank, on the left of the photo, on St Nicholas Street. - Credit: Google

A bid has been lodged to turn a former bank into two flats.

The application to South Norfolk Council would see the former Lloyds on the corner of Diss' St Nicholas Street and Denmark Street.

The building is Grade II listed and sits within a conservation area, and it would be turned into one one-bedroom flat and another two-bedroom flat.

Planning papers online say the upper floors of the building have already been converted to flats, and that the ground floor has been marketed as a restaurant lease, but there has been no interest.

The site, which is in the centre of the town, was last used before 2010, the papers say.