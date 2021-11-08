Bid for 21 homes near new estate in village

The homes would be built on the rectangle of land south of Newstead Gardens. - Credit: Google

A village off the A47 could see an extra 21 homes built after a bid was lodged.

The homes would be built on land south of Newstead Gardens in Blofield, which is currently redundant agricultural land, planning papers say.

The application, lodged by applicant Hatch Homes, has been submitted to Broadland District Council.

Seven of the homes would be affordable, documents say, with 14 sold at market rate.

Planning permission for the northern half of the field was granted in 2015, and now has 30 homes, which are all occupied.

Developers say the "rapid construction and sale of this site" shows the demand for new homes in the area.

Concerns from people living in Newstead Gardens, published on the planning website, raise concerns over issues with problems in the area, including power cuts and water supply.

They also relate to traffic issues around the entrance to Blofield, particularly at the McDonald's and Shell garage area.