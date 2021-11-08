News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Bid for 21 homes near new estate in village

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 11:26 AM November 8, 2021
The homes would be built on the rectangle of land south of Newstead Gardens.

The homes would be built on the rectangle of land south of Newstead Gardens. - Credit: Google

A village off the A47 could see an extra 21 homes built after a bid was lodged.

The homes would be built on land south of Newstead Gardens in Blofield, which is currently redundant agricultural land, planning papers say.

The application, lodged by applicant Hatch Homes, has been submitted to Broadland District Council.

Seven of the homes would be affordable, documents say, with 14 sold at market rate.

Planning permission for the northern half of the field was granted in 2015, and now has 30 homes, which are all occupied.

You may also want to watch:

Developers say the "rapid construction and sale of this site" shows the demand for new homes in the area.

Concerns from people living in Newstead Gardens, published on the planning website, raise concerns over issues with problems in the area, including power cuts and water supply.

Most Read

  1. 1 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
  2. 2 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
  3. 3 Ten Norfolk areas issued with flooding alerts
  1. 4 Father’s shock after death of son in fight near Norfolk pub
  2. 5 All you need to know as Covid booster rules set to change
  3. 6 Big boots to fill: who's in frame for the Norwich City job?
  4. 7 The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford
  5. 8 Jailed this week: Drug dealer, fraudulent fencer and disgraced policeman
  6. 9 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
  7. 10 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters

They also relate to traffic issues around the entrance to Blofield, particularly at the McDonald's and Shell garage area.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Norwich Live

Body of man found in river in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Colin Barnes faces jail if he does not clear his site at Podmore Lane in Scarning

'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Customers using Tesco Metro in Norwich wearing their masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

City centre Tesco Express store to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon