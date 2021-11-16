Bid for seven new homes opposite village hall

A bid has been lodged to build seven homes on a busy west Norfolk road.

The plans have been submitted to West Norfolk council for the homes opposite Three Holes Village Hall.

The site is currently used as grazing land for sheep, and is off the A1101 Main Road.

Six of the seven homes - including one two-bedroom, two three-bedroom and three four-bedroom houses - would be sold at market rate, while one two-bedroom property would be affordable.

The homes would be built to the left of the A1101. - Credit: Google

On the council's planning website, four people have lodged objections, while Susan Lowe, chairman of the Three Holes Village Hall and Playing Field charity, supported the plans on behalf of group.

She said the extra parking for the village hall, which would be included in the application, would be welcome.

"The increased parking can only help the safe flow of traffic around the hall," she said.



But another person near where the homes would be cited concerns around being overlooked and additional strain on facilities in the village.

"Traffic volume would increased with extra properties and the proposed junction being on a blind bend and opposite a recreational area is unsafe," he said.



