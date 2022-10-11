Revamp of city police station set to be decided

A decision on plans to expand the city centre police station and "respond to modern policing needs" will be decided this week.

Norfolk Constabulary has submitted an application to renovate and expand the Grade II* listed Bethel Street Police Station built around 1936.

The plans would see the removal of modular cell blocks and the construction of a single-storey extension at the rear.

A report by Norwich City Council's planning officer said: "The custody area is now redundant.

"The works to the cells would result in the majority being removed; they no longer function as custody cells and are too small for an alternative use."

Two cells will be kept as "sample cells".

A safeguarding hub would also be moved into the building, which includes collaborative working between the police, councils and the NHS.

Two neighbours have written to the city council ahead of a decision being made on Thursday.

They raised concerns that the redevelopment will disturb residents of Old Barley Market.

But planning officers say it will not "significantly intensify the use of the site".