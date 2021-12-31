Village homes look set for go-ahead despite opposition

Inspectors are to hold hearings to help determine if a blueprint which details where nearly 50,000 homes could be built in Norwich, South Norfolk and Broadland is sound. - Credit: Chris Bishop

More than 40 new homes look set to be built in a Norfolk village despite opposition from the parish council and people living near the site.

Councillors on West Norfolk's planning committee have been recommended to approve plans for 43 new properties on land off Benn's Lane, at Terrington, near King's Lynn.

A planning report says they would include 11 pairs of semi-detached houses and 21 detached houses, with 11 two-bed, 20 three-bed and 12 four-bed properties. It says nine of the houses would be affordable homes.

It adds: "The proposed house types are sympathetic to the prevailing pattern of development in the area but incorporate a mix of design to suit the needs of a variety of occupiers. This provides visual interest throughout the scheme.

"There has been a focus on opportunities for improved landscaping and tree planting and the reconfiguration of car dominated frontages to provide a more aesthetically pleasing environment."

Terrington Parish Council objects to the scheme on grounds including lack of provision for the extra traffic it would bring and the appearance of the scheme, which it says is not in keeping with the village setting.

Its submission also states: "The chosen materials will allow the developer to build the houses cheaply and at minimal cost without taking into account the aesthetics of the development or the requirement of maintenance within five years of construction."

Some 52 objections have been received, on grounds including increased traffic, noise and light pollution.

A single letter received in support of the scheme says Benn's Lane is an eyesore and the development would see roads and footpaths in the area improved.

The council report concludes: "The scheme represents a carefully thought-out scheme that is well-designed and will create a beautiful and sustainable place to live whilst making efficient and effective use of the site that is in keeping with the existing character of Terrington."

Outline planning permission has already been granted for a development of up to 45 houses on the site.

West Norfolk council's planning committee is set to discuss the detailed proposals when it meets on Monday, January 10.