Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Permission granted to convert village house into flats

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:36 AM March 14, 2022
The Beeches, seen from Mill Road in July 2021

The Beeches, seen from Mill Road in July 2021 - Credit: Google

Plans to convert a residential building into nine self-contained flats in a Norfolk village have been approved.

Breckland Council granted permission for the scheme at the Beeches on Mill Road in Shipdham, between Dereham and Watton. 

The house currently has two flats on its ground floor and a HMO (house in multiple accommodation) on the first.

Under the new permission, the internal layout will be altered to create six one-bedroom flats on the ground floor and three one-bedroom flats on the first, with all proposed to be marketed at a social, affordable or intermediate rent. 

Each flat will have its own parking space, along with two visitor spaces, and cycle and bin storage. 

At the back, residents will share a small communal garden

Permission was granted with several conditions attached, including the creation of a two-metre entrance on the driveway - to assist with motorists' visibility - and the submission to the council of detailed plans showing how the bin and cycle storage will be arranged. 

The flats can only be occupied once all conditions have been satisfied.

Breckland Council
Dereham News
Watton News

